T20 WC: Ishan amazingly took the responsibility after being 0-1 down, says Suryakumar

Colombo: Captain Suryakumar Yadav praised wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan’s match-winning 77 after India's 61-run victory over Pakistan in a Group A clash in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Colombo on Sunday, saying that he took the responsibility of the innings amazingly after being 0-1 down.

Kishan struck a blistering 77 off 40 balls, laced with ten fours and three sixes on a slow, spin-friendly pitch as India posted 175/7 before bowling Pakistan out for 114 to secure a 61-run victory and qualify for the Super Eights.

“This is for India. We played the same brand of cricket we wanted to play. The way Ishan batted, he batted the same way (he has been batting in the last few games and domestic cricket). Ishan thought something out of the box.

“At 0-1, someone needed to take responsibility, and he did that amazingly. There was a bit of a slump, but that is the beauty of T20 cricket. The way they (Tilak, Dube, and Rinku) batted is commendable,” Yadav said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

India’s victory was their eighth in nine Men’s T20 World Cup meetings against Pakistan. Yadav also said the total was above par and credited his bowlers for sealing the win. “Difficult to tell when batting first. As soon as we reached 175, we thought it was 15-20 runs over par. 155, it would have been a very tight game. Hardik took the new ball, taking charge. Bumrah then showed why he is the best in the world. It was great to see everyone contributing,” he added.

Looking ahead, the right-handed batter said the team would regroup well before their next fixture against the Netherlands in Ahmedabad, to be played on February 18. “We will think about that tomorrow. We will go back, have some good time together as a team (tonight), and think about that when we reach Ahmedabad.”

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha admitted his side had fallen short with both bat and ball. “We went with four spinners; they had an off-day. Execution was missing in some parts. With the bat, we did not start well. If you lose 3-4 wickets in the Power-play, you are always chasing the game,” he said.

“In the first innings, it was a bit tacky, and the ball was gripping too. The pitch played better in the second innings, but we did not bowl according to the situation, and we did not apply ourselves with the bat.

“In these games, the emotions are always going to be high; we just need to deal with them. We have played enough (of these games), we have a game in a couple of days, and we have to look forward to it. We need to win that and qualify. Then it is a new tournament,” he said.