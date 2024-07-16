Waaree renewable bags order for 30 MWp solar project in Maharashtra

Mumbai: Waaree Renewable Technologies Limited (WRTL), a subsidiary of Waaree Energies Limited on Tuesday announced its selection by ISMT Limited, a Kirloskar group company, for the turnkey Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) works for a 22 MW AC / 30 MWp DC ground-mounted solar project.

The project will be located at Helas village in Maharashtra’s Jalna district. “WRTL's successful navigation through challenges in executing the earlier order, with robust support from the ISMT team, has resulted in this repeat order,” the company said.

Under this contract, WRTL will provide comprehensive EPC services, including design engineering, procurement, supply, installation, and commissioning of the solar plant. The project includes supplying bifacial solar modules, acquiring land, and overseeing the full construction and commissioning of the solar plant.

WRTL will also manage comprehensive operation and maintenance to ensure optimal performance. Additionally, the project involves installing evacuation infrastructure at plant and substation levels, establishing the required transmission line, and securing all statutory approvals for seamless operations.

Such projects will also assist in accelerating India’s ambitious net-zero goals, the company added.