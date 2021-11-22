Waterbase bags agri food award

Hyderabad: The Waterbase Limited, a pioneer in shrimp culture, has been declared winner in Food Products category at 'Agri-Food Empowering India Awards 2021.'

The award was presented by Prahlad Singh Patel, Minister of State, Ministry of Food Processing Industries, recently at an event in Delhi.

The award recognises the engineering excellence and innovative concepts in food processing, hygiene and food safety, food processing technology, manufacturing excellence and food technology research. The award has been conceptualised in association with various agencies under the Agriculture Ministry and Farmers' Welfare and the Ministry of Food Processing Industries.

On receiving the award, Ramakanth Akula, CEO of the company, said, "In our 28 years of commitment, we have been focussing on sustainability and delivering quality products. Towards this, all our operations are carried out with great emphasis on protecting the environment, being socially responsible and offering the best in seed feed and farm care products to ensure shrimps are healthy to consume."