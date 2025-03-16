We can’t dream of developed India without an inclusive democracy

In our country - where people have been told from time immemorial that you have come empty-handed in the world and will die without carrying anything along - economic and wealth inequalities are more a systemic governmental failure than anything else.

It has nothing to do with religion, spirituality or one’s caste or karma. It is a brazen outcome of criminal practices of discrimination and deprivation which a section of the rich and powerful among us has practiced on one pretext or the other over decades.

As a result, our democracy has become a tool to rule over the poor by the elite among us. In order to be seen as inclusive, sometimes they pick up leaders from among weaker sections of society. It is perhaps the only reason that as a free nation Indian leadership – irrespective of their colour and affiliations - did never adopt a wholesome and aggressive approach to ensure equitable distribution of national resources, opportunities, facilities, privileges and responsibilities among all in proportion to their population. Despite being a caste-centric country, regular caste census was not carried out to know socio-economic and education status of different social groups. The last such census was done in 1931. All this has only weakened our country’s socio-economic and democratic landscapes.

It was, therefore, not surprising when a January 9 report by American think tank Pew Research Center revealed that an overwhelming majority of Indians believe the gap between the rich and the poor is too wide.

As per the survey report titled ‘Economic Inequality Seen as Major Challenge Around the World’ in India, 81 per cent underlined that the gap between the rich and the poor is a problem in the country, while 39 per cent of the surveyed individuals felt that the economic system needs complete reform. Around 34 per cent suggested major changes. On what leads to this inequality, most respondents from across the world pointed to the intersection of wealth and politics.

The report says: “A median of 60 per cent believe that rich people having too much political influence contributes a great deal toward economic inequality.”

In terms of economic inequality, Indians attributed the wealth gap to various factors, including the political influence of the rich (79 per cent), automation (73 per cent), the education system (72 per cent) and racial or ethnic discrimination (56 per cent). Around 65 per cent agreed that different opportunities at birth lead to economic inequality.

The survey, which polled 41,503 people across 36 countries, including 3,600 in the US, also found that Indians are deeply troubled by religious and caste discrimination. A majority in 33 of 36 nations surveyed was also of the view that the country’s economic system demanded either major changes or complete reform.

This was especially true for people in middle-income nations like the Asia-Pacific region, Latin America, sub-Saharan Africa and the Middle East-North Africa region. It is heartening indeed that people even in affluent nations have sought modifications to the economic system. In most European countries, a minimum of 60 per cent of adults desired significant economic changes or a complete overhaul. In the United States, 66 per cent held this opinion. Similarly, how can one deny the connection between money and politics as a major cause of economic inequality?

In the list of six potential factors, rich people having too much political influence were seen as a major factor for the widespread economic inequality. India is a glaring example of how the rich and powerful among us has hijacked democracy and continues to call the shots in the corridors of power.

I am of the firm opinion that a truly developed India is impossible without a stronger and more inclusive democracy that empowers every citizen, regardless of caste, gender, religion, or economic background. Development is not just about economic growth. It is also about ensuring equal opportunities, justice, and representation for all. A vibrant democracy strengthens institutions, upholds the rule of law, and fosters social harmony, creating an environment where innovation, entrepreneurship, and progress thrive.

Without inclusivity, marginalization and inequality continue to hinder national growth, leading to instability and unrest.

To realize the vision of a developed India, we must nurture a democracy that listens to every voice, values diversity, and ensures that development reaches the grassroots level, leaving no one behind. Nobody knows the share of SCs, STs, OBCs and minorities in the Rajya Sabha. Nobody knows how many SCs and STs get elected for the Lok Sabha and state assemblies from the unreserved seats. One rarely hears the voice of concern from the elite leaders about continued socio-economic backwardness of the large masses in the country even after so many decades of independence.

The million-dollar question one should ask oneself is: How to realize the dream of a developed India where there is minimal income and wealth inequality?

We must never ever take the risk of forgetting the fact that a stronger and more inclusive democracy will be the foundation of a developed India, where every citizen will have an equal voice and opportunity to thrive. By ensuring equitable access to quality education, healthcare, and economic opportunities, we can bridge the gap between the privileged and the underprivileged, reducing income and wealth inequalities. A transparent and accountable governance system, driven by active citizen participation, will foster trust and efficiency in policy implementation, ensuring that growth benefits all sections of society.

When democracy empowers every individual - irrespective of their socio-economic background – it nurtures innovation, productivity, and social harmony, propelling a nation towards its vision of a developed, self-reliant, and prosperous future.

So, the need of the hour is a uniform education and health facility for all. No one should be born with more opportunities and privileges than others.

Our children should be brought up in a uniform educational and value system so that they grow up with a strong sense of fraternity, harmony, coexistence and inclusivity. The choice is ours!