Weekend homes attract consumers towards luxury housing

With each sector recuperating post-pandemic, real estate in India is enjoying an upward momentum in 20201.

The realty industry was amongst the hardest hit in 2020 due to the lockdown, however, exceptional concepts by luxury housing groups have left a lasting impression.

Hindustan Times awarded Nirvana Realty as Real Estate Tigers in the year 2021 for their weekend home ventures launched amid pandemic. The firm floated the concept of weekend homes which in turn, received positive response from the consumers.

According to the Nirvana Realty, the company sold more than 400 weekend homes as a part of their Nirvana Signature Resorts' project. Punit Agarwal, MD & CEO, Nirvana Realty, said, "The USP of these villas is the freedom we are going to give our customers.

Often, homebuyers bemoan the fact that they are restricted by the designs and elevations of the developers.

Seldom do homeowners have any say in how their property is going to pan out. We will give our customers the freedom to customise the villa in a way they see fit."