Weekly Market Review Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Rythu Bazars and the various commodity markets located in Begum Bazar, Kishangunj, Mukthyargunj, Risala Abdullah, Mir Alam Mandi, Dilsukhnagar, Kukatpally, Bowenpally, General Bazar recorded moderate trading.

During the week, common pulses such as tuar dal, masoor dal, moong dal and urad dal and commodities like chillies and garlic remained unchanged at their respective last week’s closing levels, while staple food-grains and common edible oil remained steady.

Common vegetables such as cabbage, cauliflower, ribbed guard, snake guard, lady fingers, cucumber, potatoes, onions, tomatoes and French beans along with other leafy vegetables declined marginally.

The NECC wholesale egg-price in Hyderabad appreciated by Rs.5 and closed at Rs.500 (per 100). The highest price of Rs.580 was recorded at Chennai while Ludhiana and Ajmer recorded the lowest of Rs.450.