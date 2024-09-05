Wellness a healthy dose for economy

Mumbai: India is in an alarmingly inactive state, raising several health concerns, warns a report on Wednesday, which showed that boosting sports and physical activity in the country can add Rs15 lakh crore to its GDP by 2047. The report by Dalberg Advisors, a Global Consulting Firm showed that at least 155 million Indian adults and 45 million adolescents fail to meet the World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines on physical activity. The WHO advises that adults should get at least 150 to 300 minutes of moderate aerobic activity every week.

The report said increasing sports and physical activity in the country can prevent around 110 million adult cases of non-communicable diseases (NCDs). It can also lead to 30,000 fewer suicides, and save about Rs30 lakh crore in healthcare costs by reducing obesity, cardiovascular diseases, and mental health issues by 2047. Together, it can add Rs15 lakh crore to the country’s GDP by 2047 -- the 100th year of independence, when India aims to become a developed economy. This also includes the prevention of Rs250,000 crore in productivity-related losses due to fewer sick days and presenteeism related to illness, stated the report.