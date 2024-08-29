Welspun Flooring Limited Wins Silver in the National Award for Manufacturing Excellence 2023-24 Recognition Program

Welspun Flooring Limited is proud to announce that we have been honored with the Silver Award in the prestigious National Award for Manufacturing Excellence 2023-24 Recognition Program under the Manufacturing Competitiveness category. This accolade is a testament to our relentless commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and the continuous pursuit of quality in our manufacturing processes.

The National Award for Manufacturing Excellence team recognized Welspun Flooring Limited’s outstanding efforts in areas such as cost optimization, product portfolio enhancement, lead time management, and talent nurturing, underscoring their unwavering commitment to excellence in manufacturing. With over 1000 factories assessed across 19+ states, this recognition reaffirms that Welspun Flooring Limited is the preferred flooring solution for residential, commercial office spaces, hotels, and much more.

Welspun Flooring Limited has provided its best-in-class flooring solution for the state-of-the-art national project, Bharat Mandapam at Pragati Maidan in the national capital, New Delhi. It is also the preferred flooring solutions provider of choice for various leading Indian and Multinational companies in the BFSI, technology, and hospitality sectors. Airports across India also feature Welspun Flooring Limited’s best-in-the-industry solutions.

"It is a matter of pride to be recognized and celebrated for our remarkable commitment to innovation and excellence,” said Spokesperson of Welspun Living Limited. “With this recognition, we remain steadfast in making our consumer’s spaces more comfortable, sustainable, and beautiful with our benchmark-setting flooring solutions.”