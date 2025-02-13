Welspun Foundation Successfully Launches Employment Linked Skill Development Program with Kaushal Mela

The Welspun Foundation marked a significant milestone with the successful launch of its Employment Linked Skill Development Program through the vibrant Kaushal Mela* held today at the Dilsukhnagar Project Center, Rangareddy District, Telangana.

The event brought together community leaders, stakeholders, and beneficiaries to celebrate the commencement of this impactful initiative, aimed at empowering rural youth with industry-relevant skills and connecting them to meaningful employment opportunities.

As part of the program, 330 youth will undergo specialized training in courses such as Domestic Data Entry Operator, Retail Sales Executive, Mason - Tiling, and Plumber - General, with a strong focus on linking participants to suitable job opportunities upon completion.

Welspun Foundation said: “This program is a testament to our commitment to fostering inclusive growth and empowering rural communities. By equipping youth with employable skills, we aim to create a meaningful impact that extends beyond individual livelihoods to the larger community.”

The Kaushal Mela provided a platform to:

- Highlight the objectives of the program and its potential to create sustainable livelihoods.

- Foster collaboration with key stakeholders and partners.

- Inspire the youth to take their first steps toward building a brighter future.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from local communities and stakeholders who lauded Welspun Foundation’s efforts in creating opportunities for rural youth.



