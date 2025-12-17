Welspun Living Becomes World No. 1 in S&P Global’s ESG Ranking in Textile, Apparel & Luxury Goods Category in 2025

Welspun Living Limited (WLL), a global leader in home solutions, has secured a score of 90 in the 2025 S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment marking a significant milestone in its sustainability journey. The accomplishment places Welspun Living Limited at the no. 1 position globally in the Textile, Apparel & Luxury Goods category, reaffirming its standing as the highest-ranked textile manufacturing company from India in the category.

Building on its strong and steady progress over the last two years, Welspun Living grew from a score of 66 in 2023, rising sharply to 83 in 2024 and 90 in 2025 (CSA score as of 11/12/2025) reflecting an improvement of 24 points over the last 2 years. The company scored 94 (out of 100) in the Environment criterion, 89 (out of 100) in Social and 84 (out of 100) in Governance & Economic. This increase is a testament to WLL’s focus and commitment towards integrating its sustainability practices as a core pillar of its business and is evident across all three pillars of the assessment.

S&P Global (DJSI) ESG Score

Category 2023 2024 2025 Total (out of 100) 66 83 90 Environment 64 85 94 Social 61 84 89 Governance & Economic 70 79 84

Commenting on the achievement, Dipali Goenka, MD & CEO, Welspun Living Limited, said: “We are truly grateful and humbled that our ongoing efforts to build a sustainable future have been recognized. Being ranked No. 1 globally in our category with a score of 90 is an encouraging milestone. This recognition belongs to our entire team, whose dedication makes sustainability a part of everything we do. At Welspun Living, we believe that growth must be responsible and transparent, and we will continue to work towards setting higher standards for the industry.”

Alok Mishra, President & Group Head – Sustainability, said: “This recognition reflects our steady and practical approach to addressing our sustainability priorities. It underscores that business growth and environmental responsibility can progress together when we make deliberate, thoughtful choices. This milestone encourages us to continue developing solutions that create meaningful impact and a better future for all, in the long-term.”

As sustainability evolves from a “nice-to-have” to a core pillar of modern business strategy for an inclusive future, Welspun Living is intensifying its focus on clean energy, water conservation, circular material flows, and community development. These areas are integral to the company’s long-term growth plans, resilience, and value creation.