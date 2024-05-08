Welspun Living gets ind director

Hyderabad: Welspun Living Ltd, a leading player in home textiles, flooring solutions, and advanced textiles, has announced the appointment of Naiyya Saggi as an Independent Director, effective from April 25, 2024.



Naiyya will serve her first term as an Independent Director for four years, ending on April 24, 2028. With a career spanning 16 years, she is the founder of Baby Chakra and currently Group Co-founder and President of The Good Glamm Group, a digital first beauty and personal care conglomerate, a company release states.

Naiyya brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the boardroom. She is an accomplished leader in consumer-centric industries and holds an MBA from the Harvard Business School, where she was a Fulbright and JN Tata Scholar. Naiyya also did her BALLB (Hons) from the National Law School of India University, Bengaluru.