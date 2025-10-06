Live
WeWork India IPO Subscription Update – Low Demand on Day 2
Highlights
WeWork India IPO opened on October 3. By the second day, the IPO saw low subscription.
The WeWork India IPO opened on October 3 but saw a weak response from investors on the first day.
By the second day, the IPO was subscribed only 0.08 times, with 20,16,479 applications for 2,54,89,748 shares.
Retail investors: 0.29x
NIIs: 0.05x
QIBs: 0.02x
Employees: 1.27x, showing strong interest
WeWork is one of India’s top flexible workspace providers, turning leased properties into modern, tech-enabled offices.
The low subscription from investors shows cautious sentiment, while employees remain most interested in the IPO.
