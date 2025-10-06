  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Business

WeWork India IPO Subscription Update – Low Demand on Day 2

Shreeji Shipping Global IPO August 21: GMP, Subscription & Listing Update
x

Shreeji Shipping Global IPO August 21: GMP, Subscription & Listing Update

Highlights

WeWork India IPO opened on October 3. By the second day, the IPO saw low subscription.

The WeWork India IPO opened on October 3 but saw a weak response from investors on the first day.

By the second day, the IPO was subscribed only 0.08 times, with 20,16,479 applications for 2,54,89,748 shares.

Retail investors: 0.29x

NIIs: 0.05x

QIBs: 0.02x

Employees: 1.27x, showing strong interest

WeWork is one of India’s top flexible workspace providers, turning leased properties into modern, tech-enabled offices.

The low subscription from investors shows cautious sentiment, while employees remain most interested in the IPO.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick