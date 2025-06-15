Winds of hope: Reinventing India’s energy resources

Wind is ever present and never the same. It saves lives and is a source of energy. India is the fourth-largest wind energy producer globally. Wind energy is creating wonders. Ministry of New and Renewable Energy announced that India’s wind energy capacity reached 50.04 GW as of April 2025.

According to the Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC), world could generate up to 72 terawatts of electricity just from wind. That’s more than enough to meet the world’s energy needs multiple times over.

Major wind-rich states include Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Rajasthan, which collectively account for over 90 per cent of the nation’s capacity. According to experts, by the end of this decade, wind is expected to become a major source of global renewable electricity generation.

The world observes ‘Wind Day’ every year on June 15. The first Wind Day was organised by European Wind Energy Association (EWEA) in 2007. Later, in 2009, it became a world event when the Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC) joined the initiative.

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) has set an ambitious target of 140 GW of wind energy by 2030, including 30 GW from offshore wind. India’s renewable mission is backed by strong policy frameworks, auctions, and global partnerships.

Development of wind power in India began in December 1952 under an initiation of a project by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR). It established a wind power sub-committee under Nilakantan .The sub-committee extensively researched on surface winds in India and identified several spots for generating wind energy. The large scale wind power development began in 1985.

The first rooftop wind turbine to generate green and sustainable energy, was manufactured by a Hyderabad-based MSME under ‘Make in India’ programme in 2016.

As per MNRE data, Telangana has a wind power potential of 24.83 GW at 120 meters and 54.7 GW at 150 meters above ground level, indicating significant opportunity for wind energy development in the state.

Wind power generates electricity without burning fossil fuels. There is no air pollution, and it doesn’t emit greenhouse gases. Unlike coal or nuclear power, wind turbines do not require water for cooling, conserving this precious resource in a water-stressed country. Wind farms coexist with agriculture, allowing dual land use without harming biodiversity.

Economic Development

Wind is a domestic resource, reducing India’s dependence on imported coal and oil. Diversification of the energy mix enhances grid resilience and supports India’s transition to a low-carbon economy. Wind energy plays a crucial role in meeting India’s Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) under the Paris Agreement. It reduces millions of tonnes of carbon dioxide annually, helping to minimize global temperature rise below 2°C.

India is now recognized as a key player in the global energy transition. Its commitment to renewable targets has attracted foreign direct investment (FDI) from countries like Germany, Denmark, the US, and the UK. India has partnered with nations through the Global Wind Energy Council to set standards, share innovation, and co-develop offshore projects. Many Indian wind energy majors are emerging as global suppliers of latest technologies and positioning India as a potential wind turbine manufacturing hub for the Global South.

With wind energy forming a major part of its green energy portfolio, India is making a case for just, inclusive and equitable climate leadership, especially among developing countries. Wind energy’s variability challenges grid stability, highlighting the urgent need for advanced energy storage solutions like battery and pumped hydro systems to ensure reliable, round-the-clock power supply. India is all poised to exploit and capitalize the offshore wind resources in the country, and, generate an everlasting asset for the future.

(The author is pursuing M.Sc. in Ecology and Environmental Studies at Nalanda University)