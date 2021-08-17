Wipro unveils Wipro AWS Launch Pad co-innovation center in São Paulo

Wipro Limited on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, unveiled the Wipro AWS Launch Pad co-innovation center in São Paulo. Designed to accelerate innovation, the Wipro AWS Launch Pad is ideal for customers looking to turbocharge their success.

The center empowers Wipro Brazil in the development and showcasing of tailored offerings on Amazon Web Services (AWS) for clients throughout industries nationwide. The space will act as a multidisciplinary customer showcase hub for specialized teams to ideate, collaborate, develop, and deliver scaling cloud solutions. Customers will be empowered to leverage AWS in the areas of application and database migration, application modernization, serverless computing, purpose-built databases, analytics, and artificial intelligence (AI).

Wipro is dedicated to fostering growth even in these challenging times, and the co-innovation center allows for an integrated and resilient approach on delivery that facilitates accelerated cloud adoption for enterprises and offers support at every step of their cloud journey. It will also enable improved agility, security, and optimized costs, all of which will combine to drive superior business performance for customers in Brazil.

From creating cutting-edge solutions to achieving AWS Premier Consulting Partner status in the AWS Partner Network (APN), Wipro has developed deep expertise in AWS to deliver transformational cloud programs. This center further reinforces Wipro and AWS's shared commitment to deliver innovative solutions and provide exceptional customer service.

Srinivas Pallia, President and CEO - Americas, Wipro Limited said, "We are executing our goal of creating multiple Wipro-AWS Launch Pad centers around the globe, and São Paulo was the ideal location for our latest launch. This offers enterprise-scale cloud adoption that is optimized through integration and leverages best practices to minimize disruption and reduce risk while accelerating the cloud migration of complex workloads. The momentum created by these launches is exciting and we look forward to helping customers solve their business transformation challenges in a rapidly changing technology environment."

Douglas Silva, Vice-President and Country Head - Brazil, Wipro Limited adds, "Enterprise customers are seeking to increase speed and agility while achieving massive economies of scale, which is critical for continued success in today's dynamic business environments. The local expertise of Wipro and AWS combined with our customer obsession mindset will help customers in Brazil who harness the Wipro-AWS Launch Pad to thrive in the huge cultural and technology transformation that has been allowed by AWS."

Cleber Morais, Brazil Country Director, AWS said, "This announcement from Wipro meets the needs of companies to increase speed and agility while achieving cost optimization. In the future, with the trend towards a more digital market, the debate is not a question of if, but rather, when companies will move to the cloud. We are delivering innovative and high-quality solutions to leverage efficiency."

Wipro is a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company.