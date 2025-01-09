With over 46% rise, PE inflows at $15 bn in 2024

New Delhi: Driven by sectors such as healthcare and pharmaceuticals, consumer-related industries and technology -- amid stable political scenario and favourable policy environment -- private equity (PE) investments in India surged to $15 billion in 2024, marking a 46.2 per cent increase from the previous year, according to a report on Wednesday.

India’s expanding middle-class population, robust startup ecosystem, and strong IPO market provided ample opportunities for investors, according to the data shared by LSEG, a global financial markets infrastructure and data provider.

“India remains one of the top markets in the Asia Pacific for financial sponsor activity, accounting for at least 28 per cent of the region's total equity investments during this period, up from a 15 per cent market share the previous year,” said Elaine Tan, senior manager, LSEG Deals Intelligence.