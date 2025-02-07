  • Menu
WolfzHowl enters TG, AP markets

WolfzHowl, a Mumbai-based brand strategy and consumer marketing consultancy, said it forayed into Telangana and Andhra Pradesh markets.

Hyderabad: WolfzHowl, a Mumbai-based brand strategy and consumer marketing consultancy, said it forayed into Telangana and Andhra Pradesh markets. The 12-year-old firm, which operates across India, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa, specialises in solving business and consumer challenges to drive brand profitability.

Having worked with both local and national brands on hyper-local marketing—such as its collaboration with Zomato—WolfzHowl now aims to help homegrown brands from the Telugu States scale to a national level. Kalyan Challapalli, Founder & Chief of Strategy at WolfzHowl, shares his vision: “On one hand, I wanted to work with businesses from my home States and in my native language. On the other, I see a tipping point—many brands from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are poised for growth and need national and global expertise to scale.

