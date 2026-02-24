TGBIE gears up for inter exams 2026

Hyderabad: Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) is all set for the Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE), March 2026 (Theory Exams) to be held from February 25 to March 18.

Addressing the media on Monday, TGBIE Secretary Krishna Aditya said that the examinations will run daily from 9 AM to 12 noon, covering both first-year and second-year students across general and vocational streams.

According to official data, a total of 9,97,075 students will appear this year, including 4,89,126 first-year students and 5,07,949 second-year students. The examinations will be conducted in 1,495 centres across Telangana, comprising government, private, and other institutions. To ensure smooth conduct, the Board has deployed 1,495 chief superintendents, 1,495 departmental officers, and 28,500 invigilators.

Additionally, 75 flying squads and 200 sitting squads have been constituted to monitor malpractice. District-level committees, including High Power Committees chaired by Collectors, have been formed to oversee arrangements. Security and logistics have been strengthened with CC cameras installed at all centres, integrated into a Command Control Room in Hyderabad equipped with 31 screens and a video wall.

Around 7,500 cameras will monitor student entry, question paper distribution, and exam hall activity. Police and revenue officials have been instructed to close nearby Xerox centres during exam hours, while RTC, electricity, and medical departments have been directed to ensure uninterrupted services.

Students will receive hall tickets via mobile links containing QR codes for navigation to exam centres. They must report by 8:00 AM to verify details and prevent malpractice.

Strict action, including criminal cases, will be taken against those resorting to copying or impersonation. In a student-friendly initiative, Tele-MANAS counselling services will be available round the clock at Toll-Free number 14416, offering psychological support to help candidates manage stress and anxiety during the exam period.