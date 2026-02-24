Inform locals immediately about wildlife movement, Minister instructs officials

Bengaluru: Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar B. Khandre has directed officials to immediately alert local communities about wildlife movement near forest fringe areas to prevent further loss of human lives.

The Minister convened an emergency video conference with senior officials following the death of two plantation workers within a span of seven days near Hunasehalli in Chikkamagaluru taluk. He instructed the department to promptly share alerts received at the command centre with planters’ associations, labour unions and local leaders.

He also ordered the creation of WhatsApp groups comprising village heads and landowners in wildlife conflict zones to ensure real-time dissemination of information.“Human life is invaluable. Losing another life after an earlier fatality is extremely painful. Officials and staff must maintain 24x7 vigilance to prevent recurrence of such incidents,” he said.

Section 144, thermal drones for capture operations

Khandre directed officials to impose Section 144 wherever necessary and carry out wildlife capture operations. He stressed the use of advanced equipment, including thermal drones, to track animals effectively.

Officials informed the Minister that after a person was killed in an elephant attack in Chikkamagaluru last week, steps were taken to capture the elephant and advisories were issued asking locals not to venture into plantations. However, the latest fatality occurred after workers entered the estate despite warnings.

The Minister warned that if plantation owners send labourers into fields despite official advisories, they must also be held accountable. “If there is negligence, file complaints. Landowners too have responsibility,” he said.

According to department data, around 35 elephants are currently moving outside forest areas in three groups in Chikkamagaluru district. While such movement is common during summer, he directed staff to ensure that human-wildlife conflict incidents do not increase and that fatalities decline year by year.

Senior officers to visit conflict zones

With the next two to three months expected to be critical due to summer conditions, Khandre instructed senior officers to personally visit conflict-prone regions and guide field staff on preventive measures.

Safari resumes, meetings in fringe villages

Referring to the resumption of safaris at Nagarahole National Park and Bandipur National Park, the Minister said only a few individuals have opposed the move.

He stated that the state government has decided to allocate 35 per cent of safari revenue for the welfare of forest fringe villages. Officials were instructed to hold meetings in such villages and design programmes based on local needs. Skill training for youth, providing equipment to schools and colleges in fringe areas, and creating awareness on how to respond when wildlife enters human habitation were also emphasized.

The meeting was attended by Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Head of Forest Force Meenakshi Negi, Chief Wildlife Warden Kumar Pushkar, senior officers including Biswajit Mishra, Manoj Rajan, CF Prabhakaran and Koppa DCF Shivashankar, among others.



