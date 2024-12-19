World Meditation Day 2024: Sidhharrth S Kumaar’s Astro-Numerology Revolution

The rising complexities of modern life with anxiety-inducing deadlines, distorted relationships and social media channels robbing your attention has planted the biggest blow on your mental and emotional health. To deal with such times, the UNGA announced World Meditation Day to be celebrated on the 21st December annually.

At times when the world happiness index report shows declining mental health and happiness levels every year, especially for the young, the decision of celebrating 21st December as the world mental health day was in support of facilitating each and every individual across the world to live their life at the optimal level of their mental, emotional and physical health.

What is Meditation?

Meditation is a practice that involves focusing your mind on your breath, surroundings, a specific mantra, or your thoughts—without judgment, simply observing them. It helps improve concentration, calms the wandering mind, and anchors you back in the present moment.

These are the 9 most famous types of meditation techniques -

● Mindfulness meditation

● Mantra meditation

● Visualization meditation

● Chakra meditation

● Loving-kindness meditation

● Candle gazing meditation

● Sound bath meditation

● Vipassana meditation

● Transcendental meditation

Significance of Meditation in Modern Life

Meditation has profound impact on dealing with the stress, anxiety and deteriorating physical health appearing due to the side-effects of modern life.

1. Combats Stress and Anxiety

In 2024, stress and anxiety have become prevalent issues, with nearly 43% of adults reporting increased anxiety compared to the previous year. This surge is often attributed to the fast-paced nature of modern life.

Research indicates that various forms of meditation can effectively reduce physiological markers of stress, such as elevated cortisol levels, heart rate, and high blood pressure.

2. Improves attention span and focus

Engaging in even brief meditation sessions can positively influence memory and attention. A study involving individuals aged 18-45, who were new to meditation, demonstrated that just 13 minutes of meditation daily over eight weeks led to improvements in mood, positive thinking, working memory, and recognition memory.

3. Pain management

According to American Psychological Association, 20 minutes of mindfulness meditation can significantly reduce pain perception by altering pain-related brain activity.

4. Cognitive Enhancement

Research suggests that regular meditation has been associated with increased cortical thickness in the prefrontal cortex, which is linked to improved attention and decision-making.

Transforming Meditation: Sidhharrth S Kumaar’s Astro-numerology Approach

A distinguished personality in occult sciences internationally, Mr. Sidhharrth S Kumaar, is transforming meditation and making it more accessible to the common man and beginners in contemporary times.

With his brainchild "NumroVani", a Human-Al enabled startup founded with the vision of bridging the gap between occult sciences and modern times, Sidhharrth is determined in his quest to personalize meditation for the new generation to suit their unique demands and challenges.

Transforming Meditation: Astro-Numerology's Role in Tailored Meditation Practices

Just like therapy, meditation is not the same for all. It's not a linear process. The right process and technique varies from person to person and depends on the unique challenges that an individual is facing. While meditation in all its forms is a blessing, it's best potential can only be utilised when it is tailored for your pain points.

Sidhharrth says “meditation is not one size fits all”. He realised this while dealing with his clients. Hence, he totally transformed the approach he followed with his meditation sessions and gave it a golden touch with Astro-numerology. Personalized Meditation sessions saw more active participation from users and they felt better than normal ones.

His personalized meditation sessions are designed based on your current life problems, complete birth chart analysis, name and date of birth numerology. Sidhharrth says - “The thorough assessment allows me to assign my clients their perfect meditation type, duration, binaural beats and mantras.”

By calculating your Life Path or Expression Number, your meditations can be focused on the qualities that resonate with you, such as creativity or leadership. Additionally, using number-based affirmations and aligning numbers with chakras helps cultivate personal growth, balance, and transformation.