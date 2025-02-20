Woxsen University to Collaborate with Japanese MSMEs, Boosting India-Japan Innovation

Woxsen University recently hosted a delegation of Japanese MSMEs as part of its ongoing collaboration with Indobox and Na Ra Japan Hub. This strategic partnership aims to leverage academic and industry connections between India and Japan, paving way for collaborations in academia, research, and industry engagements.

The visiting delegation included 10 notable industry leaders of SMEs from Japan’s PJ Association, keen on exploring alliances in India. The delegation’s visit focused on discussions surrounding partnerships with Woxsen University’s AI Research Centre and potential avenues for Indian students to gain industry exposure in Japan.

The meeting included engaging interactions between Deans of School of Technology & School of Business along with Head of Center of Talent Development representing Woxsen University and the Japanese delegation comprising of presidents, CEO’s and directors of the respective companies.

"This visit of the Japanese delegation has opened doors for research initiatives and cross-border industry partnerships. I started 30 years ago with collaborative mobile robotics in Japan, fast forward today we are with Blockchain, Machine Learning and Generative AI here in India, so our students and faculty are affordable world class resources ready to share and develop this valuable knowledge with our Japanese counterparts." – said Dr. Peplluis Esteva de la Rosa, Dean School of Technology, Woxsen University.

"With each international collaboration Woxsen’s vision of nurturing talent and knowledge at a global scale gets reinforced. We commit to our shared goals of academic excellence and providing our students with international exposure and opportunities for the future." – Dr. David J. Meyer, Dean School of Business added.

This visit marks the second delegation brought to India by Indobox this academic year, with the first visit in November 2024 followed by signing of a tripartite MoU between Woxsen University, Indobox, and Na Ra Japan Hub.

This partnership is expected to yield long-term benefits and play a key role in strengthening bilateral ties between the two countries.