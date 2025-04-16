Live
WPI inflation declines to 2.05% in March
Highlights
New Delhi: Wholesale price inflation declined to a 6-month low of 2.05 per cent in March as prices of vegetables, potato and other food items eased, government data showed on Tuesday. Wholesale price index (WPI) based inflation was 2.38 per cent in February. It was 0.26 per cent in March last year.
“Positive rate of inflation in March 2025 is primarily due to increasing prices of manufacture of food products, other manufacturing, food articles, electricity and manufacture of textiles etc,” the Industry Ministry said in a statement. In September last year, WPI inflation was 1.91 per cent -- lower than the 2.05 per cent recorded in March.
