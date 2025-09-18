Yamaha Announces Special Navratri Festive Offers Telangana & Andhra Pradesh

As Telangana & Andhra Pradesh celebrate the festive spirit of Navratri, India Yamaha Motor brings special offers for customers in the region. Marking this auspicious occasion, Yamaha presents exclusive deals with GST benefits, insurance offers, and cashback across its popular motorcycles and scooters — making it the perfect time to ride home your Yamaha.

Yamaha’s Navratri Special Offers:

· R15 V4: GST benefit of up to Rs. 15,734 & insurance benefits worth Rs. 6,560

· MT-15: GST benefit of up to Rs. 14,964 & insurance benefits worth Rs. 6,560

· FZ-S Fi Hybrid: GST benefit of up to Rs. 12,031 & insurance benefits worth Rs. 6,501

· Fascino 125 Hybrid: GST benefit of up to Rs. 8,509 & insurance benefits worth Rs. 5,401

· RayZR 125 Fi: GST benefit of up to Rs. 7,759 & benefits up to Rs. 3,799

Celebrate Navratri with Yamaha’s premium range of motorcycles and scooters, designed to add excitement and performance to every ride. Visit your nearest Yamaha dealership and avail these festive offers.



