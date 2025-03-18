Your Guide to Checking Your CIBIL Score Online for Free without a PAN

It is possible to check your CIBIL score online without a PAN card using an alternative form of ID, such as an Aadhaar or a voter ID. While the process is easy and quick, always use trusted sources for accurate results. Regularly tracking your score can help you handle your credit health. Many sites in the financial marketplace offer tools to effectively track and control credit scores.

Ways to Check Your CIBIL Score Online for Free without a PAN Card

Regularly checking your CIBIL score is recommended at least once a month. This will help you get a better deal on your loan and give you an idea of how good your credit is. You can easily do afree CIBIL check by following these steps.

• Visit the CIBIL website and click Get Your Free CIBIL Score.

• The second step is to make an account. Type in your email address, log in and create a strong password.

• Type in your name and pick an ID Type from the drop-down box. You can choose your Passport, Voter ID, Ration card, or Driver's License if you don't have a PAN card.

• Enter the number of the ID you picked.

• Type in your PIN, date of birth, and state which. Last, enter your phone number and click Accept and Continue.

• Enter the OTP sent to your phone on the next screen to prove who you are. Now click on Continue.

• You will then be asked to connect the device to your account. If you are on a private device, like your PC or phone, and want to visit the CIBIL website, click Yes. If you log in from an internet cafe, choose No. The last step is to click Continue.

• You will see a screen that says, you have successfully registered.

• To see your CIBIL score, click Go to Dashboard.

How Do You Use A PAN Card To Check Your CIBIL Score Without OTP?

These steps will help you check your CIBIL score with a PAN card if you are looking for a CIBIL check without OTP or check a CIBIL score without a mobile number:

• Please visit the CIBIL page.

• If you are already a user, use your details to log in.

• Choose Get CIBIL score from the menu.

• If you want to subscribe to get your CIBIL score updated regularly, choose the payment plan that works best for you.

• Type in your correct PAN.

• Enter your date of birth, gender, and email address, among other things.

• Look in the box that says Terms & Conditions.

• After this, you can receive a copy of your CIBIL report at the email address you used to sign up.

Lenders use your CIBIL score to decide if you are creditworthy. If you want a loan or credit card, your chances of getting approved increase as your CIBIL score increases. So, keeping an eye on your CIBIL score will let you know when it is going down, and you need to be extra careful with your money.

Tips to Higher Your CIBIL Score

You can do a free CIBIL check to see how well you do with loans, credit cards, etc. Don't stress if you see that your CIBIL number is lower than it should be. Over time, in the following ways below, you can make it happen:

• Pay Back Loans on Time: Your payment history is one of the most important factors in determining your credit score. Paying back your loans, credit cards and EMI bills is all part of this. So, one of the best ways to raise your credit score is to always make your payments on time. Making timely payments builds a good credit background and a high credit score.

• Keep Your Credit Utilisation Ratio Low: The credit utilisation ratio tells you how much of your available credit you are using. Using less of your available credit is better for your CIBIL score. To be financially healthy, you should have a high credit limit and not spend too much. This makes a big difference in your CIBIL score.

• Take a Look for Mistakes: There may be mistakes in your credit report, like wrong personal information, payments that were not recorded, or accounts that have already been opened. All of these things can hurt your score. So, always make sure this is fixed right away. Ensuring the report is correct will help you build better credit over time.

Conclusion

It is easy to check your CIBIL score online without a PAN card. However, you can check it using a financial marketplace. Just submit proper documents like your Aadhaar card, voter ID, or driver's license. Then, go to the company's website that gives credit scores, click Check Your Score, and enter the necessary information.

