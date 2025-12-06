Minister participates in Mega PTM

Nuzvid: Housing, Information and Public Relations Minister Kolusu Parthasarathy participated as the chief guest in the Mega PTM 3.0 programme at Nuzvid Zilla Parishad High School (Girls) on Friday. He interacted with the parents, teachers and students and inquired about the education, infrastructure facilities in the school, teaching, mid-day meal scheme and other educational programmes. He inaugurated the girls’ library, chemistry, science, biological labs, playground and various development programmes with funds of Rs 97.40 lakh and unveiled the stone plaque. Earlier, the cultural programmes performed by the students impressed the guests.

Speaking on the occasion, Parthasarathy said that the intimate meetings of parents and teachers across the State are being successfully held in a festive atmosphere. He said that in order to keep education beyond politics, the names of people who have rendered special services in the field of education are being given to government schemes and they are being implemented effectively. He said that students are the asset of the country and the state. He said that the youth play a key role in nation building.

