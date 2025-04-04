Zaggle partners with Thomas Cook India and SOTC Travel for a unified travel and expense management solution

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Limited, India’s leading Spend Management company, has announced a strategic partnership with Thomas Cook (India) Limited - India’s leading omnichannel travel services company and its Group Company, SOTC Travel. The collaboration will streamline corporate travel and expense management by integrating Zaggle’s advanced expense management solutions with Thomas Cook’s extensive travel expertise to deliver a seamless, tech-driven solution for businesses.

This strategic partnership between Zaggle and Thomas Cook India and SOTC Travel is set to transform corporate travel by seamlessly integrating AI-powered expense management with best-in-class travel services. With the increasing need for efficiency, transparency and automation in corporate workflows, this collaboration introduces a technology-first approach that simplifies travel bookings, enhances real-time expense tracking, and ensures policy compliance. By leveraging AI and automation, the partnership paves the way for smarter corporate travel solutions, reducing inefficiencies and enabling businesses to focus on growth. As industries evolve, such partnerships highlight the future of digital transformation, where collaborations drive innovation and redefine the corporate travel experience.

Speaking about the development, Avinash Godkhindi, Managing Director and CEO, Zaggle, said, “Our partnership with Thomas Cook (India) Ltd. represents a leap forward in digital transformation for corporate travel and expense management. By combining Thomas Cook India and SOTC Travel’s deep-rooted travel expertise with Zaggle’s AI-driven platform, we are resolving long-standing challenges in corporate travel by streamlining workflows, enhancing compliance, and ensuring greater financial visibility. This collaboration is a testament to the power of technology in making corporate travel smarter, more efficient, and future ready.”

With over 3,500 corporate clients, Zaggle has been at the forefront of spend automation and management in India. The collaboration with Thomas Cook India and SOTC Travel will be a game-changer and transform the corporate travel experience globally.

Indiver Rastogi, President & Group Head, Global Business Travel, Thomas Cook (India) and SOTC Travel said, “In today’s fast-evolving business landscape, companies require intelligent, integrated solutions to manage expenses along with corporate travel effectively. Our partnership with Zaggle brings together industry-first AI-powered expense automation —delivering a seamless, one-stop solution that drives efficiency and maximizes value for our customers. By harnessing cutting-edge technology, we are empowering ourselves to optimize costs, enforce travel policies seamlessly and drive smarter decision-making. As the industry moves toward AI-driven solutions, this collaboration strengthens our commitment to innovation and enhances the corporate travel experience.