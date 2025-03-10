Zaggle signs strategic agreement with Strada to simplify the employee experience in India

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Limited, a leading B2B SaaS FinTech company, has announced that it has contracted with Strada, a leader in end-to-end payroll, HCM and financial management solutions, to deliver a unified payroll and spend management solution that simplifies employee benefits for employers in India.

The integrated solution digitizes employee expenses, reimbursements and benefits to eliminate manual touchpoints for real-time and hassle-free processing. This ensures accurate and timely payments while enabling organizations to efficiently deliver flexible tax benefits to employees through streamlined processes, enhancing flexibility and ease.

Speaking on the partnership, Avinash Godkhindi, Managing Director and CEO, Zaggle said, “We are proud to contract with Strada to launch an end-to-end payroll and spend management solution for employers in India, which will streamline the benefits experience. For employers in India, managing employee expenses and payroll is an extremely complex process, requiring extensive manual administration. Our agreement simplifies this by providing an integrated solution to manage all employee expenses and benefits, integrated with payroll, offering centralized visibility and spending control.”

The Zaggle platform provides a unified ecosystem for corporate and employee expenses, featuring proprietary all-in-one cards with real-time fund visibility, automatic expense reporting, and 24/7 intelligent inquiry management. Supporting VISA and RuPay networks, it ensures 100% compliance with RBI, IT, and CBDT regulations, with frequent updates to meet evolving financial requirements.

Strada’s global payroll solution includes an AI powered platform and comprehensive payroll services, available in 180+ countries. Processing $1.4T in payroll annually with 99.84% accuracy, it handles 60M+ payslips and 200M+ interactions yearly. Ranked in the top 1% for security, Strada ensures seamless integration, compliance, and efficiency for enterprises worldwide. With built-in automation and real-time compliance monitoring, businesses can stay ahead of evolving regulations while reducing manual effort and administrative overheads.

“We are excited to collaborate with Zaggle to deliver a comprehensive solution that simplifies the payroll, expenses, reimbursements, and benefits experience for employers in India. By integrating our powerful payroll platform and automation capabilities with Zaggle’s dynamic spend management platform, we can help businesses in India save time and reduce costs on processing employee tax benefits. Our robust solution is designed to enhance flexibility and ease for employees while minimizing administrative overheads and ensuring compliance for employers.” said Anirban Dass, Head of Payroll & Professional Services - APAC, Strada.