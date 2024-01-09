Zee, Sony yet to agree on merger terms

Live
- CES 2024: Nvidia Introduces GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER and RTX 4070 Ti SUPER Chips, Asserts Dominance in the "AI PC" Arena
- Chandrababu and Pawan Kalyan to meet today, to discuss issues on voter registration
- CES 2024 Highlights: Samsung, LG, and Instacart Unveil Intriguing News and Gadgets
- Major parties fail to improve living standards of people
- Close fight will be between YSRCP & resurgent TDP
- Delhi records minimum temp of 7.9, air quality in 'very poor' levels
- All parties witness flurry of activity over tickets
- JSP eyeing two seats in Vizianagaram
- Gold rates in Delhi today slashes, check the rates on 09 January, 2024
- Cutting-Edge Tech Gadgets Unveiled: Highlights from CES 2024
New Delhi: The fate of the USD 10 billion merger between Zee Entertainment Enterprises and Culver Max Entertainment, formerly Sony Pictures Networks...
New Delhi: The fate of the USD 10 billion merger between Zee Entertainment Enterprises and Culver Max Entertainment, formerly Sony Pictures Networks India, is hanging by a thread, with the two parties unable to finalise an agreement as the end of the one-month grace period looms. The two parties are yet to come to an agreement over Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) MD and CEO Punit Goenka leading the merged entity.
