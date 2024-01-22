Zensar Technologies posts 110% jump in net profit for Oct-Dec quarter

Mumbai : Zensar Technologies reported a 110 per cent increase in net profit to Rs 161 crore for the Oct-Dec quarter of the current financial year compared to the same quarter of the previous fiscal, the IT services company disclosed in an exchange filing.

However, its net profit fell 7 per cent on a quarter-on-quarter basis. Consolidated revenue for the quarter stood at Rs 1,204 crore, growing by 0.54 per cent year-on-year although it fell by 2.96 per cent on a quarter-on-quarter basis due to the challenging business environment.

The operating margin declined QoQ to 14.6 per cent compared to 15.65 per cent last quarter.

Zensar CEO Manish Tandon said, "Our focus on client centricity and developing a strong go to market proposition via our Experience to Engineering to Engagement approach is yielding dividends. Our client conversations remain positive, and we expect growth in line with the industry."