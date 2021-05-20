ZeroCode launches online boot-camp to upskill students

Hyderabad: City-based emerging IT company Zero Code Innovation has teamed up with IIIT Kurnool and Computer Society of India (CSI) for an online certification course 'Super 100' to address the surging demand for quality and quick programmers for the ongoing digital revolution. The 10-day long boot-camp designed to equip the learner to develop any software without writing any code.

The outcome of this course is that any learner can build apps, mobile, web or enterprise grade without any previous knowledge. The programme empowers the user irrespective of any academic background to build apps without coding in just 10 days. As per the company, this is the first of its kind online boot-camp in the world on ZeroCode technology with a recruitment drive and paid internships.

Bharath Kumar, CEO of Zero Code Innovation said, "The Covid-19 crisis has brought about years of change in the way companies do business. The demand for applications development has outgrown by 4.5 times more than the current available IT capacity to deliver. Through 'Super 100', we would like to make the contribution to fill the gap of the huge demand in the burgeoning market."

Chandra Dasaka, Chairman of CSI Hyderabad Chapter, said: "The huge skill dearth among non-engineering students can now hold a hope with this course, an opportunity to be a part of Digital 2.0 Revolution."