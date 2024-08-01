Zonal Manager retires

Hyderabad: Life Insurance Corporation of India said its Zonal Manager, LK Shamsunder has retired from service of the Corporation on Wednesday.

In an official release LIC said that in his 36 years of career with LIC, Shamsunder held various positions across the country, including the post of General Manager, LIC International at Bahrain. Puneet Kumar, the new incumbent has taken charge in April 2024. Before taking up this role, Kumar worked as the Chief (P&GS) at the Central Office, Mumbai.

He also worked as the Senior Divisional Manager at Thane, and Dehradun divisions, it added.