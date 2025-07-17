Zordo: Indian Web Design Company expanding all over the world with Make in India Mission

Zordo, a revolutionary Web Design Company in the Indian web design market, has embarked on an indomitable spree to become pioneers in the realm of website design. With a mission centered on ‘Website for Everyone’, the establishment stands as a beacon of inspiration, advocating for the ‘Make in India’ initiative while nurturing Indian talent for global projects. Their vision is for everyone to have their own website irrespective of their position, status, etc.

Zordo is transforming the approach of the web design industry with their "Website For Every Business" ambition. Their aim is to enable businesses from any class, country and locality to have a website. Having led a generation which is driven by the internet, the company aims to propel each business, small or big, new or old to be able to establish their presence in the world map. This can only be done when the business is established in a global space.

With branch offices in Kuchaman City, Zordo is reigning in the world of web design solutions and has acquired a customer base of more than 5k businesses that vary in shape and size. They have a diversified and dedicated team of dreamers who are propelled to bring the company and endeavor to it's forefront.

A website for every business, from a street shop to a company with global operations, the team is dedicated to meet the capacities and designing solutions for those who are willing to make a plunge.

The firm was born in the year 2016 with a vision of bridging gaps that emerge due to lack of tech knowledge and resources for those visionaries who have something to tell to the world but lack the resources to deliver it.

Taking the vision of 'digital India' and 'make in India' ahead, the team is driven to be the forerunner of tech solutions and is empowering everyone big and small for tailored solutions.

Zordo has been energetically working in an altruistic manner to feed people in the slum regions of Delhi-NCR. What stands apart as an honorable responsibility is that the company coordinates these projects consistently. Their team sets out time and resources to make the massive feeding programmes possible to spread bliss and satisfaction to the less advantaged.

Till date, they have organized dozens of food distribution campaigns that are highly recognized in the industry because of this. Along with their mission to be pioneers in making India the epicenter of the digital revolution, they are providing a platform for businesses to display their strengths and garner audiences of the world.