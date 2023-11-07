Live
- World Bank signs $200 mn project to boost 'Green State' goal of Himachal
- NDB $10bn loan reaps eco benefits to 400mn people in 5 Covid-hit nations, including India
- Cattle smuggler arrested in Gurugram
- People are ready to vote for Congress, says Kukatpally Congress candidate
- Incredible India! being showcased at London tourism meet
- Excise policy case: Delhi HC reserves order on Amit Arora’s interim bail plea sought for daughter's ill-health
- Manipur High Court asks state govt to lift mobile internet ban in unaffected areas
- Men's ODI WC: Zadran's 129*, Rashid Khan's lusty blows help Afghans reach 291/5 against Australia
- Canara Bank fraud case: HC dismisses Naresh Goyal’s plea against 'illegal arrest'
- Ameesha Patel Movies: A Journey From Gadar To Gadar 2
Just In
Zydus Lifesciences Q2 Net Profit up by 53% Y-o-Y Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India – Business Wire India
Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. announced its unaudited consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30th, 2023.
Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. announced its unaudited consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30th, 2023.
Key Financial Highlights Q2 FY24 Highlights
• Revenue from operations at Rs. 43,688 mn, up 9% over last year. • Research & Development (R&D) investments for the quarter stood at Rs. 3,225 mn (7.4% of revenues). • EBITDA for the quarter was Rs. 11,461 mn, up 41% YoY. EBITDA margin for the quarter stood at 26.2%, an improvement of 580 bps on a YoY basis. • Net Profit for the quarter was Rs. 8,007 mn, up 53% YoY. • Capex (organic) for the quarter was Rs. 2,162 mn.
H1 FY24 Highlights
• Revenue from operations at Rs. 95,084 mn, up 19% over last year. • Research & Development (R&D) investments stood at Rs. 6,464 mn (6.8% of revenues). • EBITDA was Rs. 26,514 mn, up 61% YoY. EBITDA margin stood at 27.9%, an improvement of 720 bps over the previous year. • Net Profit was Rs. 18,876 mn, up 81% YoY. • Capex (organic) for the half year was Rs. 4,365 mn.
Consolidated Financial Results
Rs. mn Q2 FY24 Q2 FY23 % Gr. Q1 FY24 % Gr. y-o-y q-o-q Revenue from Operations 43,688 40,055 9.10% 51,396 -15.00% EBITDA 11,461 8,153 40.60% 15,053 -23.90% EBITDA margin (%) 26.20% 20.40% 29.30%
PBT 10,072 6,428 56.70% 13,292 -24.20% Net Profit 8,007 5,225 53.20% 10,869 -26.30%
Rs. mn H1 H1 % Gr. FY24 FY23 y-o-y Revenue from Operations 95,084 79,698 19.30% EBITDA 26,514 16,483 60.90% EBITDA margin (%) 27.90% 20.70%
PBT 23,364 13,238 76.50% Net Profit 18,876 10,408 81.40%