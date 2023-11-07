  • Menu
Zydus Lifesciences Q2 Net Profit up by 53% Y-o-Y Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India – Business Wire India

Highlights

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. announced its unaudited consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30th, 2023.

Key Financial Highlights Q2 FY24 Highlights

• Revenue from operations at Rs. 43,688 mn, up 9% over last year. • Research & Development (R&D) investments for the quarter stood at Rs. 3,225 mn (7.4% of revenues). • EBITDA for the quarter was Rs. 11,461 mn, up 41% YoY. EBITDA margin for the quarter stood at 26.2%, an improvement of 580 bps on a YoY basis. • Net Profit for the quarter was Rs. 8,007 mn, up 53% YoY. • Capex (organic) for the quarter was Rs. 2,162 mn.

H1 FY24 Highlights

• Revenue from operations at Rs. 95,084 mn, up 19% over last year. • Research & Development (R&D) investments stood at Rs. 6,464 mn (6.8% of revenues). • EBITDA was Rs. 26,514 mn, up 61% YoY. EBITDA margin stood at 27.9%, an improvement of 720 bps over the previous year. • Net Profit was Rs. 18,876 mn, up 81% YoY. • Capex (organic) for the half year was Rs. 4,365 mn.

Consolidated Financial Results

Rs. mn Q2 FY24 Q2 FY23 % Gr. Q1 FY24 % Gr. y-o-y q-o-q Revenue from Operations 43,688 40,055 9.10% 51,396 -15.00% EBITDA 11,461 8,153 40.60% 15,053 -23.90% EBITDA margin (%) 26.20% 20.40% 29.30%

PBT 10,072 6,428 56.70% 13,292 -24.20% Net Profit 8,007 5,225 53.20% 10,869 -26.30%

Rs. mn H1 H1 % Gr. FY24 FY23 y-o-y Revenue from Operations 95,084 79,698 19.30% EBITDA 26,514 16,483 60.90% EBITDA margin (%) 27.90% 20.70%

PBT 23,364 13,238 76.50% Net Profit 18,876 10,408 81.40%

