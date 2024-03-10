Live
Just In
AIADMK Leader Calls For Resignation Of Tamil Nadu CM Stalin And Son Over Alleged Links To Arrested Film Producer
- 1. AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami calls for the resignation of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and his son Udayanidhi Stalin over alleged links to arrested film producer Jaffar Sadiq.
- 2. The film producer, arrested by the NCB in a drug trafficking case, is said to have funded the DMK.
AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) has demanded the resignation of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and his son, State Minister Udayanidhi Stalin, following alleged connections with Jaffar Sadiq, a Tamil film producer and former DMK leader arrested by the Narcotics Control Board (NCB) in a Rs 2,000 drug trafficking case.
In a post on social media platform X, Palaniswami shared images of Sadiq with Stalin, Udayanidhi Stalin, State Education Minister Anbil Mahesh, and DMK MP Kanimozhi, questioning their association with the arrested film producer. Palaniswami accused Sadiq, a former organiser of a DMK district team, of smuggling 3,500 kg of raw materials for drug production over three years.
Reports suggesting Sadiq's financial contributions to the DMK and its affiliates have surfaced, prompting Palaniswami to emphasize that Jaffar Sadiq, involved in drug smuggling, received party recognition even when the police force was under the DMK's control.
The DMK had recently expelled Sadiq after his name and links to the drug trafficking network emerged through the NCB's investigation. Palaniswami urged the Chief Minister and his son to "take moral responsibility and resign immediately." He also informed the state Governor about the prevalent drug use in the state.
Following Sadiq's arrest, revelations emerged that he allegedly provided Rs 7 lakh to Udhayanidhi Stalin during last year's floods, with an additional Rs 2 lakh as funds for the DMK. The NCB is investigating if this money is linked to the drug trafficking racket.
Sadiq, who was on the run, disclosed to the NCB that he traveled through multiple cities before his arrest. The agency believes he operated a drug syndicate, sending 45 consignments containing approximately 3,500 kg of pseudoephedrine to various countries over three years. Earlier in February, three individuals connected to the case were arrested in Delhi as part of a joint operation by the NCB and the Delhi Police's Special Cell.