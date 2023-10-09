Live
Annamalai greets PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on his birthday
Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai on Monday extended his birthday wishes to the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) state president and Member of Parliament Dr Anbumani Ramadoss on his 55th birthday.
Annamalai, in his message said, "On behalf of TN BJP, I wish PMK president, Member of Parliament and former Union Minister Anbumani Ramadoss a very happy birthday . I pray to god that Anbumani may continue his work for the people with long life and good health."
Several senior political leaders have wished the PMK leader on his birthday.
Notably, Dr Ramadoss is the president of Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) which is the political arm of the powerful Vanniyar community. While the PMK was part of the NDA earlier, it has not yet announced its alliance in the 2024 polls.