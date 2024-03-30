BJP’s SC Morcha chief in TN quits party, joins AIADMK

Chennai : After he was denied the Chidambaram Lok Sabha seat for the forthcoming general elections, Tamil Nadu BJP‘s SC Morcha President, ‘Tada’ D Periyasamy, resigned from the party and joined the AIADMK on Saturday.

D Periyasamy joined the AIADMK in the presence of party General Secretary and former Chief Minister, Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS).

It may be recalled that D Periyasamy had contested unsuccessfully on a BJP ticket from the Chidambaram constituency in the Lok Sabha elections in 2004, and from the Tittagudi Assembly constituency in the state elections of 2021.

He had joined the BJP after resigning from the Dalit political party Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK). He had earlier contested on a VCK ticket in the 1999 Lok Sabha elections from Perambalur and in the 2001 Assembly polls from Harur. However he lost in both the elections.

It may be noted that the BJP is now contesting the Lok Sabha elections devoid of the AIADMK. AIADMK General Secretary EPS had publicly stated that in the ensuing general elections, the fight was between the AIADMK and the DMK.