Brain-Dead Student From Tamil Nadu Provide New Life To Five

Five patients received the organs of an 18-year-old boy from Theni district who was brain dead, including two in Chennai who received his heart and lungs that were evacuated.

The Cumbum-born student Sakthikumar had an accident on June 18 and was taken by ambulance to a neighbouring private hospital before being transferred to Meenakshi Mission Hospital and Research Centre (MMHRC) in Madurai. After performing the appropriate tests for brain activity and evaluation, the doctors there declared him brain dead on Monday night.

However, the heart, lungs, kidneys, and liver as well as other bodily organs of the student were all operating normally. As a result, the medical staff told Sakthikumar's family about his illness and the potential for organ donation. The student's organs were successfully removed from him on Tuesday after the family gave their approval.

While another organ was sent to a Trichy private hospital, a kidney and liver transplant were performed on patients receiving care at the same institution.

To Apollo Hospitals in Chennai, the heart and lungs were transported. By 12:30 pm, the ambulance carrying the heart and lungs had left Meenakshi Mission Hospital and had travelled 15 minutes to the airport in Madurai. On Tuesday afternoon, the municipal and district police established a green corridor from Uthangudi to the airport to guarantee that the organs arrived the the transplant recipients in Chennai on time.