Live
- Deepti Sharma, Rashid Khan named as final nominations for WBBL, BBL overseas drafts
- A 'pawn' mutiny in Telangana chess intensifies after 8-year old girl was barred from playing
- Amazon has over 6K EVs in its India delivery fleet, to reach 10K by 2025
- Will shoot Congress leaders, warns Marri Janardhan Reddy
- Delhi Fire Services seeks dewatering vehicles from Ahmedabad ahead of G20 Summit
- Telangana Congress leader booked by Bengaluru police on charges of rape
- Chinese national jailed for pushing Indian-origin security officer in Singapore
- Supreme Court disposes of plea challenging demolition drive near Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura
- LS polls: BJP may announce candidates against Sonia Gandhi, Dimple Yadav, Supriya Sule
- Delhi High Court directs 'Jailer' filmmakers not to exhibit Royal Challengers Bangalore jersey in the movie
Just In
Edappadi K. Palaniswami upset as Jayalalithaa's name omitted in Koyambedu metro announcement
AIADMK general secretary and former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) has strongly objected to the Chennai Metro rail corporation omitting the name of late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa during announcement at Koyambedu Bus Terimal metro station.
Chennai : AIADMK general secretary and former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) has strongly objected to the Chennai Metro rail corporation omitting the name of late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa during announcement at Koyambedu Bus Terimal metro station.
In a statement on Monday, EPS said that it was Jayalalithaa who had ensured the speedy completion of phase 1 of the Chennai Metro rail and added that omitting her name from announcement was highly deplorable.
The former Chief Minister said that till last week the Chennai metro had announced the Koyambedu Metro Bus station stop as ,’Puratchi Thalaivi J. Jayalalithaa moffusil bus terminus’ and for the last few days the operator has been announcing it has only Koyambedu Bus terminus.
EPS called upon the Chennai Metro Rail Corporation (CMRL) to make the announcement with the full name of the station, ‘Puratchi Thalaivi J. Jayalalithaa Mofussil Bus Terminal’.
He said that if the CMRL fails to do so, the AIADMK would resort to dharna before the CMRL head office.