Online tokens for Chennai devotees to visit temples in city

Even as the religiously- inclined took their cautious trips to the temples across the State from September 1, the government has been very careful in allowing access, with only 20 devotees allowed to enter the premises as of now. Taking it a bit further, the Endowment Department has introduced an online token system which will be issued to the pilgrims to visit three prominent temples in the State capital.

Dina Thanthi reports that for the temples – Vadapalani Murugan, Kapaleeswarar and Vadivudaiamman temple at Thiruvotriyur – tokens will be issued for the devotees. The heartening thing is that there has been no limit imposed on the number who can visit their favourite gods and goddesses. It looks that the government would like to gauge the response to the recent relaxations and plan their next moves at crowd control accordingly.

Quoting the need to maintain social protocol, the recently concluded Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations too were held at a very low-key in Chennai, which has seen notable celebrations over the years as the idols are immersed in the sea. Despite BJP trying to push its agenda through, the State government had remained firm and now comes this new move, which is bound to elicit reactions again from the political parties in the State.