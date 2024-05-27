TN govt asks schools to ensure clean, safe environment before reopening on June 6

Chennai : Tamil Nadu school education department has directed the heads of schools to ensure that schools are clean and safe before reopening on June 6. Schools have also been directed to make sure that classrooms and toilets are neat and clean. Furniture in classes and teaching equipment should be in good condition, the circular stated.

The department in a circular on Monday directed teachers to take necessary steps to ensure that all children living near each school are enrolled. The circular also called upon teachers and school heads to make sure that all students who have passed Class 10 continue their further education.

Schools were directed to conduct two hours of compulsory physical education classes every week and asked the Physical Education Teachers (PT) to arrive at least 30 minutes before the school work commences to check attendance, maintain discipline and ensure that students are in clean and neat uniforms that are properly ironed.

The school education department informed the schools to remove obsolete laboratory equipment after properly registering them. The Managements of schools have also been asked to remove the debris accumulated on the surface of the school building and to maintain the rainwater drainage system.

The circular also directed to ensure that the drinking water tanks and overhead storage tanks are thoroughly cleaned and disinfected so that clean and safe drinking water is made available to students.

The school education department also directed schools to ensure that there are no dilapidated buildings or walls in school premises and to report to the department if there are any such conditions.

The schools were closed on March 23 for summer vacation and are set to reopen on June 6.