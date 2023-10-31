‘12th Fail’ grabbing more attention than Kangna’s ‘Tejas’

Good films always find takers irrespective of the star cast and budget. The same is being proved with the latest B-town film, “12th Fail.” The movie stars Vikrant Massey in the lead role and is based on a novel named “Twelfth Fail,” written by Anurag Pathak. The movie is inspired by the real-life story of IPS Officer Manoj Kumar Sharma and IRS Officer Shraddha Joshi.

The movie was released in theatres on 27 October as a competition to Kangana Ranaut’s“Tejas.” Despite releasing in limited screens, “12th Fail” opened to good numbers and collected 1.1 crores nett on its first day. The movie received good reviews from critics. Grabbing positive word of mouth, the movie attained solid growth on its second day and collected 2.5 crores nett. These collections are surprising the trade experts.The movie is showing its strength on weekdays too.

The latest news is that, “12th Fail” is even dominating Kanagana’s film at the ticket windows. The film is once again proving that all it needs is good content to win over the audiences.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra, who was mostly associated with Rajkumar Hirani in his career, is the writer and director of “12th Fail.”Medha Shankar, Priyanshu Chatterjee, Sanjay Bishnoi, and Harish Khanna played vital roles. Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Zee Studios produced this flick.