Live
- How to Promote Creativity in Children and What Preschools Should Do
- Telangana Revises Class 10 Exam Pattern: Internal Marks Removed
- India Voices Concern Over Hindu Temple Attacks In Bangladesh, Urges Protection Of Minorities
- Coding Ninjas and E&ICT Academy-IIT Guwahati Collaborate to Upskill Students with Postgraduate Certification Courses
- India-Russia Military Cooperation Strengthened: Fourth Working Group Meeting Concludes In Moscow
- Telangana Prepares for Panchayat Elections, Notification on January 14
- The Right Age to Start Preschool Without Overburdening Your Child
- Enhancing Employability in Fields Other Than STEM through Multidisciplinary Education and NEP 2020
- Youths in Meghalaya lack financial literacy and skills: Conrad Sangma
- Get Comprehensive Heart Care at a Leading Cardiology Hospital in Nagpur
Just In
24 Must-Watch Movies & Web Series This Week: From Thrilling Crime Dramas to Mythological Adventures
This week, 24 exciting new movies and web series will be released across various OTT platforms. Discover must-watch shows, including Vikatakavi, Lucky Bhaskar, and more thrilling crime dramas and mythological adventures.
OTT platforms are set to drop a variety of exciting web series and movies this week, featuring everything from intense crime dramas to thrilling mythological tales. Whether you're in the mood for a suspense-filled mystery, a captivating drama, or a heartwarming film, there’s something for everyone. Here’s a breakdown of the upcoming releases across popular streaming services:
Netflix:
- Cold Case: Who Killed John Bennet Ramsey (English Web Series) – November 25
- Antony Jeselnik (English Film) – November 26
- Our Little Secret (English Movie) – November 27
- Chef’s Table: Volume 7 (English Web Series) – November 27
- The Madness (English Web Series) – November 28
- Love Never Lies: South Africa (English Web Series) – November 29
- Paris Christmas Waltz (English Film) – November 29
- Senna (Portuguese Web Series) – November 29
- Sikandar Ka Makhaddhar (Hindi Movie) – November 29
- The Snow Sister (Norwegian Cinema) – November 29
- The Trunk (Korean Web Series) – November 29
- Lucky Bhaskar (Telugu, Malayalam Movie) – November 28
G5:
- Vikatakavi (Telugu Web Series) – November 28
- Divorce Ke Liye Kuch Be Karega** (Hindi Web Series) – November 29
Amazon Prime:
- Saving Grace (Tagalog Web Series) – November 28
- Hard North (English Web Series) – November 29
Disney Plus Hotstar:
- Tsunami: Race Against Time (English Web Series) – November 25
- Parachute (Telugu Dubbed Tamil Web Series) – November 29
ETV Win:
- Ka Movie (Telugu Movie) – November 28
Sun Next:
- Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi (Kannada Movie) – November 29
Lion’s Gate Play:
- Boy Kills World (English Movie) – November 29
Book My Show:
- The Wild Robot (English Animated Movie) – November 29
- We Live in Time (English Movie) – November 29
- Just One Small Favor (Spanish Film) – November 29
This week, 24 exciting movies and web series will be available on digital streaming platforms. Among the standout releases is the Telugu mythological web series Vikatakavi, which is sure to captivate viewers. Additionally, the gripping crime drama Lucky Bhaskar, starring Dulquer Salmaan and Meenakshi Chaudhary, and Kiran Abbavaram’s latest film are expected to draw a lot of attention.
With a mix of drama, suspense, adventure, and mythology, there’s something for everyone in this week’s line-up. Don’t miss out on these thrilling new titles across your favorite OTT platforms.