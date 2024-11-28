24 Must-Watch Movies & Web Series This Week: From Thrilling Crime Dramas to Mythological Adventures

OTT platforms are set to drop a variety of exciting web series and movies this week, featuring everything from intense crime dramas to thrilling mythological tales. Whether you're in the mood for a suspense-filled mystery, a captivating drama, or a heartwarming film, there’s something for everyone. Here’s a breakdown of the upcoming releases across popular streaming services:

Netflix:

- Cold Case: Who Killed John Bennet Ramsey (English Web Series) – November 25

- Antony Jeselnik (English Film) – November 26

- Our Little Secret (English Movie) – November 27

- Chef’s Table: Volume 7 (English Web Series) – November 27

- The Madness (English Web Series) – November 28

- Love Never Lies: South Africa (English Web Series) – November 29

- Paris Christmas Waltz (English Film) – November 29

- Senna (Portuguese Web Series) – November 29

- Sikandar Ka Makhaddhar (Hindi Movie) – November 29

- The Snow Sister (Norwegian Cinema) – November 29

- The Trunk (Korean Web Series) – November 29

- Lucky Bhaskar (Telugu, Malayalam Movie) – November 28

G5:

- Vikatakavi (Telugu Web Series) – November 28

- Divorce Ke Liye Kuch Be Karega** (Hindi Web Series) – November 29

Amazon Prime:

- Saving Grace (Tagalog Web Series) – November 28

- Hard North (English Web Series) – November 29

Disney Plus Hotstar:

- Tsunami: Race Against Time (English Web Series) – November 25

- Parachute (Telugu Dubbed Tamil Web Series) – November 29

ETV Win:

- Ka Movie (Telugu Movie) – November 28

Sun Next:

- Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi (Kannada Movie) – November 29

Lion’s Gate Play:

- Boy Kills World (English Movie) – November 29

Book My Show:

- The Wild Robot (English Animated Movie) – November 29

- We Live in Time (English Movie) – November 29

- Just One Small Favor (Spanish Film) – November 29

This week, 24 exciting movies and web series will be available on digital streaming platforms. Among the standout releases is the Telugu mythological web series Vikatakavi, which is sure to captivate viewers. Additionally, the gripping crime drama Lucky Bhaskar, starring Dulquer Salmaan and Meenakshi Chaudhary, and Kiran Abbavaram’s latest film are expected to draw a lot of attention.

With a mix of drama, suspense, adventure, and mythology, there’s something for everyone in this week’s line-up. Don’t miss out on these thrilling new titles across your favorite OTT platforms.