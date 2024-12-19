32 New OTT Releases You Can't Miss This Week

This week, 32 new titles are being released on OTT platforms, with a variety of genres to choose from! Whether you’re in the mood for a funny rom-com, an exciting action thriller, a moving drama, or an animated adventure, there’s something for everyone.

If you’re looking for a good laugh or something more intense, these new releases have you covered. Have a look at the guide below to find your next show or movie to watch, with everything from thrilling crime stories to feel-good rom-coms and action-packed dramas.

Teugu Releases

There are two new Telugu releases this week:

- ETV Win OTT

Leela Vinodham (Romantic Comedy) - Available from December 19

A funny and sweet movie about love and relationships.

- Aha OTT

Zebra (Crime Thriller) - Available from December 20

A gripping story full of suspense and unexpected twists.

Netflix Releases

Netflix has many interesting movies and shows this week:

- Ronnie Ching (Comedy Special) - December 17

A funny show where Ronnie Ching talks about different cultures with his unique humor.

- Aaron Rodgers: Enigma (Web Series) - December 17

A show about NFL star Aaron Rodgers' career and life.

- Julia Stepping Stones (Drama Movie) - December 18

A heartwarming movie about overcoming struggles.

- Mana Man (Thai Movie) - December 18

A thrilling action movie from Thailand.

- The Manny Season 2 (Spanish Web Series) - December 18

The second season of a show about emotional drama and surprising moments.

- Dilan 1983 (Indonesian Movie) - December 19

A movie about growing up, romance, and learning life lessons in the 1980s.

- The Dragon Prince (Animated Web Series) - December 19

An exciting fantasy show with magical adventures.

- Virgin River Season 6 (Web Series) - December 19

A romantic drama about love and surprises.

- Ferry 2 (Dutch Movie) - December 20

A crime drama that shows the darker side of people.

- The Six Triple Eight (War Drama Film) - December 20

A powerful movie about an all-Black female battalion in WWII.

- Unjulo (Mystery Movie) - December 20

A mystery film that keeps you guessing.

- Univer Xo Dubey (Web Series) - December 20

A fun series about exploring the multiverse.

- Uzumaki (Japanese Web Series) - December 20

A scary show based on the work of Junji Ito.

- Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous (Hindi Film) - December 20

A movie about the life of famous Indian rapper Honey Singh.

- Spy X Family Code White (Animated Movie) - December 21

A fun animated movie with action, comedy, and family moments.

- The Forge (Drama Movie) - December 22

A movie about ambition, betrayal, and strength.

Jio Cinema Releases

Jio Cinema offers a mix of exciting new releases:

- Twisters (English Film) - December 18

A movie about a powerful disaster caused by nature.

- Laid (Web Series) - December 19

A dark comedy series with surprising twists.

- Moon Walk (Hindi Web Series) - December 20

A psychological drama about emotions and relationships.

- Piya Paradesiya (Marathi Film) - December 20

A touching movie about love and perseverance.

- Aaj Par Jeene Ki Tamannaah Hai (Bhojpuri Movie) - December 20

A drama about cultural and societal themes.

- Thelma (English Movie) - December 20

A supernatural thriller that keeps you on edge.

Amazon Prime Video Releases

Amazon Prime has some great new titles this week:

- Girls Will Be Girls (Hindi Romantic Drama) - December 18

A movie about love and self-discovery.

- Beast Games (Web Series) - December 19

A thrilling series about high-stakes competition.

Disney+ Hotstar and Others

Other platforms have more exciting options this week:

- Oh Come All Ye Faithful (English Movie) - Disney+ Hotstar, December 17

A holiday movie perfect for the festive season.

- What If Season 3 (Marvel Web Series) - Disney+ Hotstar, December 22

The new season of Marvel’s imaginative web series.

- Palotti’s 90s Kids (Malayalam Film) - Manorama Max OTT, December 18

A nostalgic movie about childhood in the 90s.

- Boy Kills World (English Movie) - Lionsgate Play OTT, December 20

A dystopian movie full of action and suspense.

- Sentimental (Bengali Film) - Book My Show, December 20 A touching story about love and loss.

- Cubicles Season 4 (Hindi Drama Web Series) - Sony Liv OTT, December 20

A relatable show about the workplace and life challenges.