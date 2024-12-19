Live
32 New OTT Releases You Can't Miss This Week
Discover 32 exciting new releases across OTT platforms this week, from romantic comedies and action thrillers to emotional dramas and animated adventures.
This week, 32 new titles are being released on OTT platforms, with a variety of genres to choose from! Whether you’re in the mood for a funny rom-com, an exciting action thriller, a moving drama, or an animated adventure, there’s something for everyone.
If you’re looking for a good laugh or something more intense, these new releases have you covered. Have a look at the guide below to find your next show or movie to watch, with everything from thrilling crime stories to feel-good rom-coms and action-packed dramas.
Teugu Releases
There are two new Telugu releases this week:
- ETV Win OTT
Leela Vinodham (Romantic Comedy) - Available from December 19
A funny and sweet movie about love and relationships.
- Aha OTT
Zebra (Crime Thriller) - Available from December 20
A gripping story full of suspense and unexpected twists.
Netflix Releases
Netflix has many interesting movies and shows this week:
- Ronnie Ching (Comedy Special) - December 17
A funny show where Ronnie Ching talks about different cultures with his unique humor.
- Aaron Rodgers: Enigma (Web Series) - December 17
A show about NFL star Aaron Rodgers' career and life.
- Julia Stepping Stones (Drama Movie) - December 18
A heartwarming movie about overcoming struggles.
- Mana Man (Thai Movie) - December 18
A thrilling action movie from Thailand.
- The Manny Season 2 (Spanish Web Series) - December 18
The second season of a show about emotional drama and surprising moments.
- Dilan 1983 (Indonesian Movie) - December 19
A movie about growing up, romance, and learning life lessons in the 1980s.
- The Dragon Prince (Animated Web Series) - December 19
An exciting fantasy show with magical adventures.
- Virgin River Season 6 (Web Series) - December 19
A romantic drama about love and surprises.
- Ferry 2 (Dutch Movie) - December 20
A crime drama that shows the darker side of people.
- The Six Triple Eight (War Drama Film) - December 20
A powerful movie about an all-Black female battalion in WWII.
- Unjulo (Mystery Movie) - December 20
A mystery film that keeps you guessing.
- Univer Xo Dubey (Web Series) - December 20
A fun series about exploring the multiverse.
- Uzumaki (Japanese Web Series) - December 20
A scary show based on the work of Junji Ito.
- Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous (Hindi Film) - December 20
A movie about the life of famous Indian rapper Honey Singh.
- Spy X Family Code White (Animated Movie) - December 21
A fun animated movie with action, comedy, and family moments.
- The Forge (Drama Movie) - December 22
A movie about ambition, betrayal, and strength.
Jio Cinema Releases
Jio Cinema offers a mix of exciting new releases:
- Twisters (English Film) - December 18
A movie about a powerful disaster caused by nature.
- Laid (Web Series) - December 19
A dark comedy series with surprising twists.
- Moon Walk (Hindi Web Series) - December 20
A psychological drama about emotions and relationships.
- Piya Paradesiya (Marathi Film) - December 20
A touching movie about love and perseverance.
- Aaj Par Jeene Ki Tamannaah Hai (Bhojpuri Movie) - December 20
A drama about cultural and societal themes.
- Thelma (English Movie) - December 20
A supernatural thriller that keeps you on edge.
Amazon Prime Video Releases
Amazon Prime has some great new titles this week:
- Girls Will Be Girls (Hindi Romantic Drama) - December 18
A movie about love and self-discovery.
- Beast Games (Web Series) - December 19
A thrilling series about high-stakes competition.
Disney+ Hotstar and Others
Other platforms have more exciting options this week:
- Oh Come All Ye Faithful (English Movie) - Disney+ Hotstar, December 17
A holiday movie perfect for the festive season.
- What If Season 3 (Marvel Web Series) - Disney+ Hotstar, December 22
The new season of Marvel’s imaginative web series.
- Palotti’s 90s Kids (Malayalam Film) - Manorama Max OTT, December 18
A nostalgic movie about childhood in the 90s.
- Boy Kills World (English Movie) - Lionsgate Play OTT, December 20
A dystopian movie full of action and suspense.
- Sentimental (Bengali Film) - Book My Show, December 20 A touching story about love and loss.
- Cubicles Season 4 (Hindi Drama Web Series) - Sony Liv OTT, December 20
A relatable show about the workplace and life challenges.