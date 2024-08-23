‘35-Chinna Katha’ delights with a new song

The upcoming film 35-Chinna Katha, featuring Nivetha Thomas, Priyadarshi, Vishwadev, Gautami, and Bhagyraj in lead roles, is generating buzz as a fresh and engaging entertainer. Produced by Rana Daggubati, SrujanYarabolu, and Siddharth Rallapalli under Suresh Productions, S Originals, and Voltaire Productions, the film is directed and written by Nand Kishore.

Recently, the makers released a new song titled “ChinnaIddiVintaLokam,” which has received a positive response for its charming presentation of children and innocent hearts. Composed by Vivek Sagar, the song features lyrics by Bharadwaj Gali that resonate with listeners, and is performed lively by Vijay Prakash. The song's catchy tune makes it one that fans will want to play repeatedly.

The film promises to captivate audiences with its clean entertainment and special appeal, particularly in its school-themed episodes. NikethBommireddy handles the cinematography, adding visual appeal to the film, while Latha Naidu oversees production design. TC Prasanna is the editor.

35-Chinna Katha is set to release in Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam, and aims to engage viewers of all ages with its heartwarming and entertaining content.