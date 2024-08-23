Live
- Malkajgiri SOT Police Arrest Six for Duping Victims by Impersonating Government Officials
- Maha govt to implement HC ruling restraining bandhs: CM Shinde
- Amit Shah fires 10 questions at Congress over its pre-poll alliance with 'Abdullah family'
- Tourists from Maha killed as bus plunges into Nepal river; rescue ops underway
- Banks should have compassionate outlook in situations like Wayanad landslide, says Kerala HC
- Chandrababu flays Jagan at Grama Sabha in Konaseema
- Malla Reddy University Hosts National Level 24-Hour Hackathon
- Students Commemorate the Space Day & One-Year Anniversary of Chandrayaan's Historic Landing
- Gelatin Sticks and Homemade Bomb Discovery Creates Scare Bomb Disposal Squad Deployed
- Former finalist Ons Jabeur withdraws from US Open
Just In
‘35-Chinna Katha’ delights with a new song
The upcoming film 35-Chinna Katha, featuring Nivetha Thomas, Priyadarshi, Vishwadev, Gautami, and Bhagyraj in lead roles, is generating buzz as a fresh and engaging entertainer.
The upcoming film 35-Chinna Katha, featuring Nivetha Thomas, Priyadarshi, Vishwadev, Gautami, and Bhagyraj in lead roles, is generating buzz as a fresh and engaging entertainer. Produced by Rana Daggubati, SrujanYarabolu, and Siddharth Rallapalli under Suresh Productions, S Originals, and Voltaire Productions, the film is directed and written by Nand Kishore.
Recently, the makers released a new song titled “ChinnaIddiVintaLokam,” which has received a positive response for its charming presentation of children and innocent hearts. Composed by Vivek Sagar, the song features lyrics by Bharadwaj Gali that resonate with listeners, and is performed lively by Vijay Prakash. The song's catchy tune makes it one that fans will want to play repeatedly.
The film promises to captivate audiences with its clean entertainment and special appeal, particularly in its school-themed episodes. NikethBommireddy handles the cinematography, adding visual appeal to the film, while Latha Naidu oversees production design. TC Prasanna is the editor.
35-Chinna Katha is set to release in Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam, and aims to engage viewers of all ages with its heartwarming and entertaining content.