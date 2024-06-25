Live
‘35-Chinna Katha Kaadu’: Rana to present a promising emotional entertainer
Rana Daggubati continues to champion innovative cinema by supporting small to medium-range films with compelling concepts. His latest venture is the joint production of Suresh Productions, S Originals, and Waltair Productions, presenting "35-Chinna Katha Kaadu."
The intriguing title and pleasant poster have already piqued curiosity among movie enthusiasts. Directed by Nanda Kishore Emani, the film features a talented cast including Nivetha Thomas, Priyadarshi, Vishwadev, Gautami, and Bhagyaraj. Srujan Yarabolu and Siddharth Rallapalli serve as the producers.
"35-Chinna Katha Kaadu" promises to be a rollercoaster emotional entertainer and is set to release on August 15th, coinciding with Independence Day. The makers aim to capitalize on the extended holiday weekend, with Raksha Bandhan falling on Monday, August 19th, to draw in audiences despite the competition.
The film boasts a team of skilled technicians, with Vivek Sagar handling the music and Niketh Bommi overseeing the cinematography, ensuring a high-quality cinematic experience.
As anticipation builds, "35-Chinna Katha Kaadu" is set to offer a heartfelt and engaging story, continuing Rana Daggubati's legacy of supporting and promoting innovative and content-rich films.