Best Malayalam Movies to Watch in 2024

Manjummel Boys

“Manjummel Boys” is a highly appreciated survival thriller based on a true incident that took place in 2006. If you want to know more about these movies in this list then you can visit TamilYogi , a movie review and details site. The story revolves around a group of friends from a small town near Kochi called Manjummel. What starts as a fun vacation to Kodaikanal takes a perilous turn when one of their friends falls into the mysterious Guna Caves, a notoriously deep pit with a history of fatalities.

Refusing to give up hope, the remaining friends embark on a daring rescue mission, venturing deep into the treacherous caves. This adventure-thriller takes us on an adrenaline-fueled journey as they confront the unknown and face their deepest fears. Exploring the thrilling exploration of friendship, courage, and the will to survive against all odds, director Chidambaram masterfully weaves suspense, friendship, and courage into a gripping narrative.

Whereas filmed across breathtaking locations in Kodaikanal, Kochi, and Perumbavoor, the film boasts an ensemble cast featuring Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Balu Varghese, and Lal Jr., amongst others. So, if you are someone who loves survival thrillers, Manjummel Boys will surely keep you on the edge of your seat with its suspenseful plot.

Malaikottai Vaaliban

The enigmatic Lijo Jose Pellissery is back with "Malaikottai Vaaliban" a fantasy action drama. “Malaikottai Vaaliban” follows the journey of an undefeated warrior, transcending time and geography. His battles against opponents take on mythical proportions, and the film blends fantasy and drama seamlessly.

The narrative of the film unfolds with the arrival of Vaaliban, the wrestler/warrior, accompanied by his master and younger brother, as they journey through a desert landscape reminiscent of ancient times. Despite the antiquated setting, the film delves into themes of human emotions and struggles that transcend time, making it feel relevant to contemporary audiences.

The fight sequences in the film possess a mesmerizing quality, almost as if they take place in a realm separate from reality, adding to the film's allure. Furthermore, the vibrant and extravagant festival scenes depicted in the movie contribute to its otherworldly atmosphere, immersing viewers in a colorful and captivating spectacle.

Overall, director Lijo Jose Pellissery crafts a visually stunning narrative that explores heroism, destiny, and the enigmatic forces that shape our lives. So, if you are looking to dive into a world where warriors defy limits and legends come alive, watch Malaikottai Vaaliban right now. It is available on multiple online platforms that allow you to binge-watch this and many more.

Premalu

“Premalu” is a charming Malayalam romantic movie comedy directed by Girish A.D. that weaves together love, humor, and endearing characters, making it a joyous watch for audiences. The film's story revolves around Sachin, an engineering graduate who aspires to relocate to the UK. His family is in a bakery business, but he’s bored with that, and as a pursuit to escape from his hometown, he relocated to Hyderabad at the suggestion of his friend.

Meanwhile, Reenu, a newcomer in the tech industry, starts her first job in the same city. When Sachin and Reenu cross paths at a wedding, sparks fly, but Reenu’s firm ideals about life and love create complications. To add to the mix, Reenu’s work “bestie,” Aadhi, secretly harbors feelings for her.

The film follows Sachin’s journey as he navigates romance, misunderstandings, and unexpected twists. In the film, Naslen and Mamitha Baiju are as adorable as Sachin and Reenu, and their chemistry lights up the screen. Whereas, Girish AD effectively employs situational humor, and Hyderabad provides a refreshing backdrop, steering clear of the usual Bengalurucentric narratives.

Overall, Premalu is a delightful blend of laughter, romance, and relatability. Whether you’re a hopeless romantic or simply seeking a feel-good movie, this one is worth your time.

Bramayugam

Gear up for a visual extravaganza with "Bramayugam" a historical epic directed by Rahul Sadasivan. The story of Bramayugam takes place in the 18th century in South Malabar. Devan, who escapes from being enslaved, finds himself near a river where he sees an old palace. Seeking shelter, he enters the palace and meets Potty and his cook, who live there. Potty, upon learning that Devan is a singer, welcomes him and offers him food. Soon, Devan realizes that the mansion holds secrets and is home to a demon.

He also realizes that Potty has trapped him there, making it impossible for him to leave. But what makes the movie stand out is that it's entirely in monochrome, and this choice adds to the intense atmosphere, immersing the audience in a play of light and darkness that grips all their senses. The absence of color intensifies the feeling of suffocation and horror, drawing viewers' attention without distraction.

Overall, Bramayugam is a triumph of cinema, excelling in every aspect. Its innovative visual style, talented cast, and gripping story make it unforgettable. With Rahul Sadasivan at the helm, "Bramayugam" is guaranteed to be a must-watch for fans of offbeat Malayalam cinema.

Abraham Ozler

"Abraham Ozler" directed by Midhun Manuel Thomas and starring Jayaram as the main character, is a crime thriller movie that fits well into its genre. The story revolves around Assistant Commissioner Abraham Ozler, played by Jayaram, who is deeply affected by a personal tragedy from his past. Due to a serious mistake, Ozler loses his wife and daughter, which causes him to struggle with depression and sleeplessness.

Amidst his own struggles, Ozler comes across a case where a young man is brutally murdered, leaving behind few clues except for a greeting card with words in Malayalam. As Ozler and his team investigate further, they notice a pattern emerging as more people become victims of similar crimes, suggesting a common culprit. Despite facing obstacles, they work to uncover the truth and gradually piece together the puzzle, leading to surprising revelations.

Overall, director Midhun Manuel Thomas has crafted a crime drama thriller that's a bit unique and keeps you guessing until the end. In the film, Jayaram’s portrayal of Ozler is layered and compelling, and the film overall balances suspense, emotion, and action, making it a must-watch for movie enthusiasts. So, if you’ve missed watching this movie in the theater, don’t worry; you can still stream it.

Bottomline

There you have it folks; the best Malayalam movies to watch in 2024 to get a taste of the incredible cinematic experience. From heartwarming tales to action-packed adventures and exciting rom-coms, this year's lineup promises something for everyone. So, what are you waiting for? Stream these movies now and enjoy your cinematic journey through the vibrant world of Malayalam cinema