5 Unbelievable Incidents Experienced by Samantha Ruth Prabhu During the Making of Shaakuntalam

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is eagerly waiting for the release of her upcoming film Shaakuntalam, which hits theaters this Friday. The movie, directed by Gunasekhar, is based on Kalidasa's play Abhijnanashakuntalam, and features Samantha in the titular role.

Prior to the film's release, Samantha shared "five crazy things about Shaakuntalam." The first one is about her allergic reaction to floral jewelry which she had to wear for her character, leaving an imprint of the flowers on her arm for six months. The second crazy thing was dubbing for three languages for the movie, which Samantha found to be a challenging task. The third crazy incident involved Samantha getting bitten by a rabbit on the film's set. The fourth crazy thing was wearing a 30-kg lehenga for a song sequence, which made it difficult for her to stay in frame while dancing. The final crazy thing was that Samantha had to wear a wig for her character's hair in the movie. Shaakuntalam also stars Dev Mohan, Gautami, Madhoo, Aditi Balan, and Allu Arjun's daughter Allu Arha.