‘666 Operation Dream Theatre’ gets announced with an intriguing animation teaser
After the critical acclaim of Sapta Sagaralu Dhaati, director Hemanth M. Rao is back with a gripping new thriller titled 666 Operation Dream Theatre. The project, produced by Dr. Vaishak J. Gowda under VJ Films, promises to deliver a stylish, emotionally charged action drama.
The title was unveiled through an animated teaser that has received wide appreciation online for its sleek and mysterious tone. The film features Daali Dhananjaya, known for his impactful roles in Pushpa and Zebra, in a never-seen-before avatar. His stylish first-look poster, with a vintage charm and modern flair, has already captured audience attention.
Joining the cast in a special role is Kannada superstar Dr. Shiva Rajkumar, whose pan-Indian appeal has grown with standout performances in films like Jailer and the upcoming Telugu project Peddi. His presence is expected to lend weight and charisma to the narrative.
With Charan Raj composing the music and Advaitha Gurumurthy handling cinematography, the film boasts top-tier technical talent. Vishwas Kashyap will serve as the production designer, aiming to recreate a rich visual world for this emotional action saga.
The makers have announced that 666 Operation Dream Theatre will release simultaneously in Kannada and Telugu. The team is also in the process of casting popular Telugu actors, further expanding the film’s appeal. With high expectations and a strong creative team, this film is shaping up to be a major bilingual release to watch out for.