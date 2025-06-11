‘8 Vasanthalu’ drops soulful second single ‘Parichayamila’

The concept-driven film ‘8 Vasanthalu’, directed by Phanindra Narsetti and produced by pan-India production house Mythri Movie Makers, continues to create buzz. Featuring Ananthika Sanilkumar in the lead, the film has already impressed with its promotional content. The first single ‘Andhama Andhama’ turned into a chartbuster, and now the makers have released the second single titled ‘Parichayamila’.

Popular for his soulful compositions, Hesham Abdul Wahab has delivered another beautiful melody for this track. Lyricist Vanamali has penned the verses with emotional depth, while veteran singer K.S. Chithra lends her magical voice, taking the song to new heights. Her enchanting vocals elevate the melody, leaving listeners mesmerised. The visuals accompanying the track are also aesthetically pleasing, capturing the film’s emotional tone.

‘8 Vasanthalu’ promises a heartfelt cinematic experience. Backed by producers Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar, the film is being designed as an emotional journey that connects with audiences. Aravind Mule is handling the production design while Sashank Mali takes charge of the editing. Baba Sai Kumar Mamidipalli serves as the executive producer.

With its soulful soundtrack and rich visual storytelling, ‘8 Vasanthalu’ aims to stand out as a touching narrative celebrating emotions, relationships, and self-discovery. The film is all set for a worldwide theatrical release on June 20. As excitement builds, both the music and visuals are setting the stage for a powerful emotional drama.