‘8 Vasanthalu’ is a pure love story that will emotionally connect with everyone: Ananthika Sunilkumar

‘8 Vasanthalu’ is a concept-centric movie directed by Phanindra Narsetti and produced by Pan-India production house Mythri Movie Makers. Ananthika Sunilkumar plays the lead role. Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar, ‘8 Vasanthalu’ promises to deliver a soulful cinematic experience. The promotional content released so far has received a positive response. The movie is set to release worldwide on June 20. On this occasion, heroine Ananthika Sunilkumar shared key highlights of the film in a press conference.

Looking at the promotional material, does it seem like this story revolves around you?

This is a story about women. Although the girl’s role is crucial, all other characters are equally important. Every character has depth and layers.

Why did you choose this film after ‘Mad’?

I waited for a good story, and this one had everything I was looking for. I wanted action, emotion, and a beautiful love story — all of which were part of this film. The character offers great scope for performance.

I connected deeply with the story when I read it. I literally cried. It’s such an emotional narrative. I play the role of Shuddhi Ayogya — a writer with a martial arts background.

What is special about this love story?

This is a very pure love story. It gives the feeling of watching real life. It’s relatable to people of all age groups.

How did you prepare for the role?

I already have a black belt, but for this film, I learned Kalari fighting and Wing Chun, a Chinese martial art. I trained with Anji Master for three months.

What about your co-actors?

Hanu Reddy is a very good actor — he picks up things very quickly. Ravi is also very talented and can deliver long dialogues with ease.

About director Phanindra Narsetti?

Phanindra is like a teacher to me. I’ve learned so much from him. He has a clear vision and is a passionate filmmaker. Working with him has been a great experience.

Shuddhi Ayogya is a very emotional character. How did you feel after the shoot?

When I looked in the mirror after returning home, I felt a strange emptiness. The character left a strong emotional impact on me. It’s a very memorable role.

Working with Mythri Movie Makers?

It was a wonderful experience. I thank the producers for believing in me and giving me this opportunity. They were very supportive throughout. It takes courage to back a story like this.

About the music?

Hesham has composed two beautiful songs, and both have been well-received by the audience. The background score is also outstanding.

If you weren’t an actor, what would you be?

I would become a politician. That’s why I’m studying law. But not now — maybe when I turn 40 (laughs).

Any dream roles?

I love powerful and strong roles — roles that challenge me as a performer.