‘800’ trailer: Shows the never-die attitude and hard work of Muralidharan

‘800’ is the biopic of former Sri Lankan legendary spinner Muthiah Muralidaran which has been announced a couple of years ago. The first news is Vijay Sethupathyis casted to the role of this wicket-taker but due to some reasons, Madhur Mittal, known for his performance in “Slumdog Millionaire,” roped in to play the legend. The film is poised for a theatrical release in October 2023. The makers launched the film’s theatrical trailer.

The trailer is eventful, emotional, and impressive. It shows the never-die attitude and hard work of Muralidharan, who faces personal and professional adversities. Director MS Sripathy showed the unknown side of the cricketer through the prism of what unfolds between Tamil minorities and the Sinhalese administration in Sri Lanka.

Audiences across languages are expected to be enthused more about the film. The cricketer’s unique spin bowling leads to an unexpected controversy as he gets accused of chucking too often. Instances like how Arjuna Ranatunga stood by him are also shown in the trailer. Madhur Mittal is fantastic as Muthiah Muralidharan in the trailer. The actor has flawlessly portrayed Muralidharan’s bowling action.

The film also features Nasser, Naren, and Mahima Nambiar in crucial roles. Produced by Vivek Rangachari of Train Motion Pictures, this biopic has its music rendered by Ghibran. The movie’s theatrical rights are with Sivalenka Krishna Prasad of Sri Devi Movies, who produced Yashoda.